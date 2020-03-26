Iran backs UN's Afghan truce enforcement

Political Desk

Iran said it fully supports the implementation of the UN secretary general’s idea to enforce a cease-fire in Afghanistan.

Iran also called on all Afghan armed forces to bravely accept the nationwide truce and open a new chapter in the country’s history, creating a safe environment for the fight against the coronavirus, according to mfa.gov.ir.

These were announced by Iran’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday, saying due to being host to millions of afghan migrants since 40 years ago and in view of its neighborly ties with the country, the Islamic Republic is currently most familiar with the situation in Afghanistan.

The statement added Iran also holds the same idea, as the good one proposed by the world body’s chief, António Guterres, regarding the announcement of a global cease-fire and stopping all wars and, instead, focusing on the fight against the coronavirus that is cruelly attacking all humans regardless of their race, gender, age, ethnicity and religion.

It said Iran calls on the UN secretary general to complete his goodwill to secure a cease-fire in Afghanistan by developing a special initiative to this end, finding a solid foundation for holding intra-Afghan dialogue and resolving the political issues in the country.

Iran also expresses its willingness to take part in the implementation of the proposed political plans, developed at the initiative of the UN, to solve Afghanistan’s problems following the going into effect of the nationwide cease-fire in the country.

The US invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks under the banner of seeking to fight “terror” thousands of kilometers away from its own borders.

The invasion deposed the Taliban, but the group has never ceased its operations across Afghanistan, and has vowed to keep up its attacks until the withdrawal of all US-led forces.

The US began negotiations with the militants under President Donald Trump. The Taliban, however, abandoned the talks, citing lack of resolve on the part of Washington to end the military intervention.