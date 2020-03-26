Zarif: Even world’s largest economy needs countries’ help to fight coronavirus

International Desk

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs has once again lambasted Washington’s cruel unilateral sanctions on Tehran, saying even the US itself, which is the world’s largest economy, needs other countries help to fight the new coronavirus.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remark in a Twitter post on Thursday, in reaction to a phone call by US President Donald Trump with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, on Tuesday to ask if Seoul could send medical equipment to the Washington to help it combat the coronavirus.

He added despite realizing how difficult it is to fight the virus single-handedly, the US still refuses to “halt its economic terrorism against Iran” and lift the draconian sanctions.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. Mainly targeting Iran’s oil revenues, the sanctions have also impeded delivery of drugs, medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Iran while the country is in a fight against the coronavirus spread.

Zarif said the knock on effect of US refusal to lift Iran’s sanctions could be a never-ending failure by the world to contain the pandemic, as the coronavirus does not discriminate among the countries and peoples.

He once again described as a moral imperative for all countries to stop complying with US sanctions.

“#Covid19 ravages the world, sparing no nation. Even the world's largest economy needs others to help it fight the pandemic, yet refuses to halt its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran. Does the US want a “forever pandemic"? Moral imperative to stop observing the bully's sanctions,” his post read.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the infections have reached 29,406 in the country.

With 157 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 2,234, he added, regretting that 2,389 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 10,457.

He said close to 51 million people across the country have so far been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.

As part of international efforts to support Iran in the fight against the virus, so far, countries such as Russia, China, Pakistan and Greece have publically called on the US to lift its sanctions. This comes as the UK has also been reported to be privately pressing the US to ease the sanctions on Iran, according to theguardian.com.

Moreover, 26 US organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), NIAC Action, Truman National Security Project, MoveOn, Win Without War and Ploughshares Fund have also urged Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to loosen the administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran in order to aid the Iranian people’s fight against the virus.

The US claims that its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods.

In addition, in defiance of the international outcry, Washington recently imposed new sanctions on Tehran.

Last week, Pompeo said Washington had blacklisted three Iranian entities for engaging in what he called “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

While he did not name any firms or individuals, Pompeo said the measure included blacklisting Iran’s armed forces social security investment company and its director for investing in the sanctioned entities.

In a separate statement, the US Commerce Department also said it would boycott a number of entities, including five Iranian nuclear scientists, for aiding Tehran’s nuclear program.