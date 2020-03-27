RSS
March 27, 2020

News ID: 267088
March 27, 2020

Arab world cultural figures demand removal of US anti-Iran sanctions

IRNA

A group of authors, poets and cultural elite from the Arab world have signed a petition demanding the removal of the US unjust anti-Iran sanctions.

Via the petition, the artists and cultural elite of the Arab world, inspired by humanistic feelings far from any political affiliations, expressed their desire to witness removal of anti-Iran sanctions, according to Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance report on Thursday, IRNA reported.

The petition also calls on the world community to put pressure on the United States to lift unfair sanctions against Iran as a country that is fighting the coronavirus which has killed over 2,000 Iranians since its outbreak in the country late February.

The coronavirus which has killed thousands of people around the world revealed the real identity of the human being as some followed their political interests instead of human solidarity when dealing with the deadly virus, the petition says.

Humanity was tested by facing the coronavirus, it stressed.

The petition is signed by a number of Arab authors, poets and cultural elite in Morocco, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, Netherlands, Germany, Bahrain, France, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt.

In a related development, a petition urging removal of US sanctions against Iran was signed by over one thousand binding the UK government to respond to it.

The electronic petition created on UK Parliament's website reiterates that under the current conditions, removal of the sanctions is a humanitarian move.

 

   
