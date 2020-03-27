German parliament urges Iran sanctions removal amid coronavirus pandemic

International Desk

The vice president of the German parliament, Bundestag, has called for the removal of US sanctions on Iran in order to enable the country to fight more effectively against the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to German TV channels ‘n-tv’ and ‘RTL’, Thomas Oppermann, the center-left Social Democratic lawmaker, expressed concern about Iran’s current situation as the country is hit by the coronavirus crisis on the one hand, and under the pressure of US cruel unilateral sanctions on the other, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“I ask the US to, at least temporarily, ease the sanctions on Iran enabling the country to have the economic resources needed for fighting the virus more actively and effectively.”

He said it would be rational if the German government took a step toward this goal, adding convincing the US to reduce the sanctions on Iran will be an investment with significant benefits in the post-crisis period.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran. Mainly targeting Iran’s oil revenues, the sanctions have also impeded delivery of drugs, medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Iran while the country is in a fight against the coronavirus spread.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the infections have reached 29,406 in the country.

With 157 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the toll has reached 2,234, he added, regretting that 2,389 new cases have been identified in the past 24 hours. Jahanpour put the number of the recovered patients at 10,457.

As part of international efforts to support Iran in the fight against the virus, so far, countries such as Russia, China, Pakistan and Greece have publically called on the US to lift its sanctions. This comes as the UK has also been reported to be privately pressing the US to ease the sanctions on Iran, according to theguardian.com.

Moreover, 26 US organizations such as the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), NIAC Action, Truman National Security Project, MoveOn, Win Without War and Ploughshares Fund have also urged Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to loosen the administration’s crippling sanctions on Iran in order to aid the Iranian people’s fight against the virus.

The US claims that its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods.

In addition, in defiance of the international outcry, Washington recently imposed new sanctions on Tehran.