US surpasses China in coronavirus cases

Compiled from Dispatches The US has more confirmed cases of the coronavirus than any country in the world, surpassing China, where the pandemic began.

There are now more than 85,000 cases in America and nearly 1,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, cbsnews.com reported.

Almost 3.3 million people filed for unemployment last week as the virus shuttered businesses and halted normal life across large swaths of the country. The record-shattering number claims was nearly five times larger than the previous weekly record set in 1982.

Early Thursday, the Senate passed a sweeping, historic $2 trillion relief package to help workers, businesses and the severely strained health care system survive the pandemic, latimes.com wrote.

In New York, where more than half of the US cases have been reported, exhausted hospital workers are turning to increasingly desperate measures to combat the virus.

New York Bellevue Hospital Center created a makeshift morgue using tents and refrigerated trucks. At Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, 13 patients died from coronavirus within 24 hours, according to CNN.

A nurse, whom CNN is not naming, described what she has experienced inside a Long Island hospital and the toll that caring for coronavirus patients is taking on health care workers.

"I haven't slept because my mind won't shut off. I cried in the bathroom on my break, as I peeled off the PPE from my sweaty self, mask indentations on my face. I cried the entire ride home," the nurse wrote in a social media post.

The nurse said patients are streaming in with "nonstop coughing, sweaty, fevers" and with "fear in their eyes."

"I cry for the ones who passed away. I cry because we intubated five patients within 10 minutes and I’m terrified. I cry for my coworkers, because we know it will get worse and I already feel like that is impossible and we are already at our breaking point, I cry for the parents, children, siblings, spouses who cannot be with their loved ones who may be dying but can’t have visitors because there is no visiting allowed," the nurse added.

US President Trump tweeted early Friday that he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the coronavirus.

Trump wrote, "Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China. Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect!"

Chinese State TV said Xi told Trump that Beijing is willing to work with all parties on stopping the disease's spread, including the US, according to Reuters.

Trump has been criticized for referring to COVID-19 as "the Chinese virus," which some see as racist. When pressed by reporters on his use of the term, he's countered by pointing out that China is where COVID-19 originated.