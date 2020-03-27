Iran’s domestically-developed coronavirus kits to hit market in few days: Ministry

National Desk

Iranian-made COVID-19 test kits will hit the market in a couple of days, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told IRNA.

“Domestic test kits have been approved by the Pasteur Institute, and upon Food and Drug Administration of Iran’s approval, some 80,000 kits will be available for use per week,” the health official said.

The news came as the US sanctions have impeded delivery of drugs, medical equipment and humanitarian aid to Iran while the country is in a fight against the novel coronavirus.

Jahanpour added that the kits would also be available for exporting, after fulfilling domestic needs.

Citing Iran’s measures in fighting the disease, compared to other countries, Jahanpour said, “It’s fair to say that the screening plan in containing the virus has made massive contribution to reducing patients in hospitals.”

Elaborating on the virus screening plan, Jahanpour said that more than 50 million Iranians have participated in the program until last Thursday.

The Iranian official called for all Iranian citizens to visit salamat.gov.ir, emphasizing the website data could help health officials take quick action in combating the disease spread.

According to Jahanpour, more than 10,000 have fully recovered from the disease.