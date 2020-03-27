Iran raps US for offering bounty on Venezuelan president

International Desk

Iran condemned the brazen move by US State Department to offer cash reward for capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, describing it as a threadbare method failing to discredit or question the legitimacy of a government.‎

Lambasting US baseless accusation against Maduro, ‎the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, added no international law regulation allows Washington to, by abusing its judicial mechanisms, meddle in other countries’ internal affairs, IRNA reported.

Washington has brought charges of narco-terrorism against Maduro and his close allies in the government of the South American country. The US Department of Justice has indicted Maduro for 18 charges, alleging that he and his allies have supervised a years-long shipment of narcotics into the US, according to Press TV.

Mousavi, added the international law does not authorize any country to prepare the ground for launching a coup against a sovereign state, toppling its government or invading its territory, let alone offering a cash reward for capturing a foreign head of state, which is even worse than the rest and a threadbare method failing to discredit or question the legitimacy of a government.

The US government is demonstrating an unprecedented level of insolence, unilateralism and trans-border enforcement of domestic laws, he noted.

US arbitrary and unilateral moves and frequent violations of international law may endanger the integrity of the United Nations and international community, Mousavi warned.

Being indifferent or silent about such moves and measures by the US and acquiescing to them are tantamount to approving of the country’s illegal behavior and guaranteeing their continuation.

Mousavi stressed, “We call on all members of the international community to defend multilateralism in unison and say ‘no’ to US coercive unilateral moves.”

The charges, a first of its kind against a foreign head of state, could lead to at least 10 years in prison for Maduro if he is captured by the US, Press TV wrote.

As the indictments were unsealed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department would offer cash rewards of up to $55 million for information leading to the arrests or convictions of Maduro and four of his associates.

The rewards, up to $15 million for Maduro and up to $10 million each for the others, are being offered under the State Department's Narcotics Rewards Program.

Maduro, Venezuela’s president since 2013, has been the target of a fierce overthrow campaign by Washington over the past years.

The president, who is extremely popular among Venezuela’s masses, has repeatedly blamed Trump and his administration for a series of economic problems that have beset the country.