Iran says virus recoveries, deaths, infections rise

National Desk

The Iranian Health Ministry announced that 11,133 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the country.

Announcing this on Friday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour added the coronavirus infections in the country have reached 32,332, and death toll stands at 2,378, ISNA reported.

He noted that 2,926 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in the same time span at 144.

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 2,893 patients are in critical condition.

Intercity trips to blame

In an address to a video press conference on the same day, Jahanpour ‎said over 60 percent of Iran's population have been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.

He blamed trips taken by people since the beginning of the New Year holidays (March 20) for the increase in the number of the infected people in the country, saying the adverse results of the intercity travels in this period will further appear in the next few days.

Jahanpour said implementation of the government’s social-distancing plan will continue until April 3 to prevent the spread of the virus, adding the period could be extended.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.