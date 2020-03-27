Rouhani: Don’t take lenient, over-strict measures in social-distancing plan

National Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against employing either lenient or over-strict measures during the implementation of the government’s social-distancing plan to curb the coronavirus spread in the country.

Speaking in separate phone conversations with the Iranian ministers of oil, health and medical education as well as interior on Friday, Rouhani gave the required directives to each ministry regarding their respective responsibilities in the implementation of the plan, which is expected to continue until April 3, and discussed the scheme’s progress, IRNA reported.

Despite the spread of the new coronavirus in Iran since a few weeks ago, a number of the country’s people have traveled to other cities since the beginning of the New Year holidays (March 20), turning a deaf ear to the Health Ministry’s warnings that their move could further promote the spread of the virus. On Friday, however, the Iranian government began implementing the social-distancing plan, banning people from intercity travels and requiring those already on trips to return to their cities at the earliest opportunity.

Rouhani stressed that the travelers’ return to their hometowns must be organized in a way to prevent any congestion at cities’ entry-exit points, adding the process should not slow the screening of people for the coronavirus symptoms.

In his phone conversation with Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, the president urged for taking the required measures to guarantee sustainable gasoline supply to travelers, adding people should be assured that they will face no shortage in this regard.

In his phone call with Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Rouhani warned against employing any lenient or over-strict measures beyond the directives issued by the Security, Social and Disciplinary Committee of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus‎, in the implementation of the social-distancing plan.

In his talks with Health Minister Saeed Namaki, the president called on the ministry to be responsive to people’s needs, questions and concerns and take the necessary measures to counter the rumors going around in the society.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries.

On Friday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the country have reached 32,332, and death toll stands at 2,378, ISNA reported.

He noted that 2,926 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in the same time span at 144.

He added 11,133 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the ‎country.‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 2,893 patients are in critical condition.

In an address to a video press conference on the same day, Jahanpour ‎said over 60 percent of Iran's population have been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.

He blamed trips taken by people since the beginning of the New Year holidays for the increase in the number of the infected people in the country, saying the adverse results of the intercity travels in this period will further appear in the next few days.