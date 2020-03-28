Democrats urge US administration to ease sanctions on Iran, Venezuela amid pandemic

Top Democrats in Congress are urging the US President Donald Trump’s administration to ease sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, and other countries badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, citing the need to provide medical supplies and humanitarian support.

In a stream of several letters aimed at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top US officials, Democratic members of Congress including presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are pushing for the administration to grant waivers from American sanctions, foreignpolicy.com reported.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy also spearheaded a call by several Democrats to the Trump administration to ease US sanctions against countries, including Iran and Venezuela, hit hard by coronavirus, saying the restricting measures are hampering the free flow of medicines and other humanitarian supplies to the people of these states as the pandemic worsens.

“Helping these nations save lives during this crisis is the right thing to do from a moral perspective, but it is also the right thing to do from a national security perspective,” Murphy wrote in the letter sent Thursday to Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The letter was co-signed by several Senate Democrats, including Chris Van Hollen, Tim Kaine and Patrick Leahy.

An early draft of the letter sent by Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez that was seen by Foreign Policy also calls for a temporary suspension of sanctions, including on the banking and oil sectors that have been heavily targeted since President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018. The letter is expected to be sent to Pompeo and Mnuchin early next week.

Murphy is asking the administration to hold off on the enforcement of sanctions for 90 days that could halt “a rapid humanitarian response” to the spread of the coronavirus in Iran. He also wants the Treasury Department to ease penalties against information technology companies that could provide information on treating or preventing the disease.

In a related move on Wednesday, eight countries also called on the United Nations (UN) chief to ask for the lifting of US unilateral sanctions on various countries that are hindering the global fight against the new coronavirus.

The diplomatic missions of Russia, China, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela sent a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and warned about the negative impact of the sanctions on the international efforts aimed at containing the deadly virus.

They said the sanctions also had a direct impact on “the human rights to life, health and food of the peoples subjected to them.”

The US has declined to remove sanctions on such countries as Iran and Venezuela amid the coronavirus outbreak despite global calls on Washington to do so.

The novel coronavirus, a respiratory disuse known as the COVID-19, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, incrementally infecting some 185 countries across the world.

More than 533,000 people worldwide have so far been infected with the virus and over 24,000 have died, according to a running count by worldometers.info.

More than 32,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran, of whom more than 11,000 have recovered and nearly 2,400 have died, according to figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Friday.