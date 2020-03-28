RSS
0500 GMT March 28, 2020

News ID: 267103
Published: 0951 GMT March 28, 2020

New US sanctions an example of inhuman policy toward Iran: Diplomat

New US sanctions an example of inhuman policy toward Iran: Diplomat
IRNA

National Desk

New sanctions by the United States on Iran again indicated inhuman US policies toward Iran, said Alireza Miryousefi, chief press officer at Iran's mission to the United Nations.

“imposing news sanctions,  while Iranians are fighting the Covid19 pandemic, and amidst a growing numbers, including head if states & parliamentarians (including from US), UN officials & NGOs, are advocating ending US' #EconomicTerrorism on Iran, is another example of an inhuman US policy, driven by "Secretaries of Hate" toward Iran,” Miryousefi tweeted on Friday.

The Iranian diplomat made the comments after the US Treasury Department on Thursday imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq, despite growing global pressure on Washington to lift sanctions on Tehran amid the coronavirus spread.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres, World Health Organization, the UN human rights office, as well as several countries have stepped up political efforts to end US sanctions amid the global fight against the COVID-19.

The diplomatic missions of Iran, Russia, China, Syria, North Korea, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela sent a letter to UN Secretary-General on Thursday, asking him to call for lifting the unilateral sanctions.

According to the eight nations' diplomatic missions, sanctions imposed by some countries are complicating the battle against the coronavirus for the restrictions-hit states.

 

 

   
KeyWords
US sanctions
inhuman policy
Alireza Miryousefi
IranDaily
Iran
 
