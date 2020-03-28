Rouhani: Gov’t pays 90% of coronavirus patients’ costs

National Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the government and insurance pay for 90 percent of the treatment ‎costs of coronavirus patients. ‎

‎‎‎This comes as, in other countries, people are charged between $1,300 and $1,500 for a preliminary coronavirus test and ‎have to pay a lot of money for being hospitalized and receiving intensive care, Rouhani added ‎speaking at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus on ‎Saturday, IRNA ‎reported.

He said thanks to its very strong foundations laid by the government over the past six ‎years, the domestic health system has not only managed to put in a brilliant performance since the ‎beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, but will also be capable of continuing to provide ‎treatment services in case the crisis lingers on for a few more weeks and the spread of the virus reaches ‎another peak. ‎

Rouhani added the domestic health system is capable of doing this in view of its hospital capacity and thanks to efforts by Iranian physicians and nurses.

The president also congratulated the birth anniversary – this year falling on March 28 – of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the grandson of Prophet ‎Muhammad (PBUH) and third Imam of Shia. ‎

He added in the current Iranian calendar year (which started on March 20), the best New Year gift Iranians can ‎give each other is their cooperation to overcome the crisis. ‎

Rouhani added Iran is not among the countries whose patients are laid on hospitals’ floors due to a bed ‎shortage or which use refrigerated trucks due to the large number of bodies. ‎

At present, all Iranians have united, more than ever, in the fight against coronavirus, Rouhani ‎stressed. ‎

He emphasized that Iran is not among the countries where nothing can be found on the shelves in grocery ‎stores after 10:00 a.m., adding, “In our country large stores are open round-the-clock.” ‎

Rouani added in phone conversations with provincial governors he had been informed that they had no problem in terms of supplying basic goods and hygiene products to their citizens.”

Praising collective efforts in Iran since the beginning of the outbreak, he said all the refineries, power plants and ‎wastewater treatment facilities across the country as well as the nationwide transportation network are ‎operating. ‎

The president added the country’s Armed Forces are also actively providing services to people, which is a great honor ‎for the Islamic Republic. ‎

Less travels

In the first seven days of the New Year holidays (which stated March 20), Iranian people voluntarily ‎cooperated with the government in the absence of any compulsory scheme and refrained from ‎unnecessary intercity and intracity travels, which is praiseworthy, Rouhani said. ‎

He noted that at the beginning of the second week of the holidays (March 27), however, a number of ‎stricter measures were introduced. ‎

The president said according to reports by the governors of Hormuzgan (southern Iran) and Khorasan ‎Razavi (northeastern Iran) provinces, the number of tourists to these regions since March 20, has decreased 94 percent and ‎‎78 percent respectively, compared to the same period last year. ‎

Social-distancing plan

Commenting on the implementation of a social-distancing plan by the government, Rouhani said ‎it will be in place until April 8. ‎

Self-quarantine plan ‎

He added in today’s meeting, the Health Ministry proposed a plan requiring the coronavirus infected to ‎keep themselves in self-quarantine at home for two weeks or go to hospitals if needed. ‎

Rouhani said further details about the plan will be announced later. ‎

Criticizing rumormongers ‎

Slamming those who spread rumors about the virus, the president said they are contributing to the ‎coronavirus spread, as they dampen people’s spirit and make them more vulnerable.

Rouhani reiterated that 20 percent, close to $24 billion, of the country’s budget for the current year has ‎been allocated to the fight against coronavirus, which may be surprising for other countries, as Iran is ‎currently under US unilateral sanctions. ‎

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian ‎aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus. ‎

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

Infections, death tolls

On Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 35,408, and death toll stands at 2,517, ISNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,076 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 139. ‎

He added 11,679 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the ‎country. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,206 patients are in critical condition. ‎

He added so far, 57 million have been screened in Iran for coronavirus symptoms.