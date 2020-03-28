Global call for lifting anti-Iran sanctions growing: UN envoy

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations said the number of countries and international organizations urging for an end to US cruel anti-Iran sanctions, which are hampering the country’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, is increasing.

Speaking to Iranian reporters in New York on Friday, Majid Takht Ravanchi added the need for ending the embargoes is being more highlighted in the US itself and by the international community every day, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The UN secretary general, UN high commissioner for human rights and senior officials of various countries have spoken out against the bans, he noted, adding that all of them have stressed that the unilateral embargoes against Iran must end.

It is becoming increasingly more obvious that the policy of sanctions is a failed strategy and those advocating it are being isolated, the envoy stated.

He further said that when a country is illegally, unfairly and unjustly prevented from using all its capacities and resources to confront the infectious disease, it is not that country alone that would be harmed but the entire international community would be affected.

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted various international leaders, figures and groups to call on Washington to suspend its anti-Iran sanctions.

Russia on Friday called for the urgent removal of US sanctions against Iran, arguing that the bans have led to the flare-up of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“The serious situation in Iran regarding the coronavirus is largely a manufactured situation stemming from Washington’s unilateral sanctions,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a news conference.

Zakharova said the “unprecedented political and economic pressure” on Iran allowed the outbreak to take hold in the country.

Iran is unable to buy medicine and medical equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic due to US economic sanctions, which the US President Donald Trump’s administration has been continuously tightening as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

Earlier this week, eight countries sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres warning about the negative impacts of unilateral sanctions on the international anti-coronavirus efforts.

The UN chief said international sanctions are heightening the health risks for millions of people and weakening the global efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In a tweet on Saturday, Iran’s Ambassador to France Bahram Qassemi said that “those who still speak of sanctions and maximum pressure should accept responsibility for the death of thousands of people”.

Despite the international calls against US sanctions, on Thursday, Washington imposed its latest round of bans against a number of individuals and companies allegedly related to Iran.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 35,408, and death toll stands at 2,517, ISNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,076 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 139. ‎

He added 11,679 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the ‎country. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,206 patients are in critical condition. ‎