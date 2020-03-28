Iran to continue social-distancing plan until April 8: Gov’t spokesman

National Desk

Iran will continue implementation of its social-distancing plan until April 8, said the government’s spokesman.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus on Saturday, Ali Rabiei added this was the first decision made in today’s session in view of the presented reports, IRNA reported.

He stressed that thus, restrictions such as bans on intercity and intracity travels, closure of inessential businesses and trade centers as well as the public lockdown will remain in place until that date.

Rabiei noted that the second issue discussed at the meeting pertained to quarantining identified cases for two weeks according to hygiene protocols.

He added today, the national headquarters’ Social, Security and Disciplinary Committee will decide about the legal and judicial arrangements of the plan in an effort to guarantee maximum public compliance with it.

Rabiei noted that the other issue was supporting households failing to have appropriate facilities, such as enough room, for quarantining their members at home through affording them the opportunity to send their patients to convalescent homes funded by the government for the two-week period.

On Saturday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 35,408, and death toll stands at 2,517, ISNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,076 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 139. ‎

He added 11,679 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the ‎country. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,206 patients are in critical condition.

He added so far, 57 million have been screened in Iran for coronavirus symptoms.