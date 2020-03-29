Hillary Clinton on US leading in coronavirus cases: Trump did promise "America First"

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton jabbed US President Trump, following the news that the United States now leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.

“He did promise ‘America First,’ ” Clinton tweeted on Friday, referring to the phrase the president has used since his successful 2016 campaign against her, thehill.com reported.

The former secretary of state linked to The New York Times’s Thursday coverage of the US officially leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases.

This was not the first time Clinton criticized Trump over his administration’s handling of the pandemic. She also tweeted Friday: “A month ago, Trump said: “It’s going to disappear. One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” Yesterday, he said: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators.” What will it take to get @realdonaldtrump to listen to experts instead of his own hunches?”

At a February meeting at the White House with African-American leaders, Trump said “And you know what? If we were doing a bad job, we should also be criticized. But we have done an incredible job. We’re going to continue. It’s going to disappear. One day – it’s like a miracle – it will disappear.”

On Thursday, Trump questioned during an interview with Fox New’s Sean Hannity whether New York will actually need the tens of thousands of ventilators the state’s leaders have said it requires.

"I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals, sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'" Trump said.

Earlier this week, Clinton also called out Trump, tweeting, “Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse.”

The jab references Trump temporarily taking off his protective glasses and looking at the sky during an August 2017 eclipse.

There are more than 115,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US.



