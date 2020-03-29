Zarif: ‘US goes from economic terrorism on Iran to medical terror’

International Desk

The Iranian foreign minister once again lashed out at US inhumane sanctions, saying Washington has gone from waging economic terrorism on Iranians to promoting medical terrorism against them at a time when the country is in a fight against coronavirus.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Mohammad Javad Zarif added such a move even “exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield”, calling for stopping aiding US war crimes ‎and abiding by Washington’s immoral and illegal sanctions on Tehran.

“US has gone from sabotage & assassinations to waging an economic war & #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians—to #MedicalTerror amidst #covid19iran. This even ‘exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield’. STOP aiding WAR CRIMES. STOP obeying IMMORAL & ILLEGAL US sanctions,” Zarif’s post reads.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian ‎aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus. ‎

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 38,309, and death toll stands at 2,640, IRNA reported. ‎

He noted that 2,901 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 123. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,467 patients are in critical condition.

Over the past few days a large number of countries, international organizations and foreign officials have urged the US to lift its sanctions on Iran. Russia, Pakistan, China and Greece are some of the countries calling for the removal of the embargoes.

This comes as turning a deaf ear to the international outcry for the removal of sanctions on Tehran, Washington imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq on Thursday.