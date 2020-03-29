Iran arranging return of its students from Italy

National Desk

Iran says upon obtaining the required permits, it will bring back to Tehran students requesting to return from Italy to their own country given the worrying coronavirus spread in the European state.

On Sunday, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, added the issue in being seriously followed up in Tehran and Rome.

He added the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pursue the issue through the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus, Iran’s Embassy in Rome and the Italian government by the ‎time it achieves the favorable result.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

The number of infections in Italy stands at ‏‎92‎‏,‏‎472‎, with the country‏'‏s death toll ‎reaching 10‏‎,‎‏023‏‎, ‎according to ‏worldometers.info. ‎