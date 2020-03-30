Ayatollah Khamenei lauds health workers, nationwide coronavirus screening

National Desk

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei described as a great job the nationwide screening of Iranian people for the new coronavirus symptoms, saying of utmost importance is keeping up the momentum of all-out efforts.

In a letter to Iranian Health Minister Saeid Namaki, the Office of Ayatollah Khamenei wrote: "Your Excellency’s report about the activities conducted to combat the coronavirus spread, including the national mobilization plan to fight the virus, was presented to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, IRNA wrote.

The letter added, “The Leader once again appreciated efforts by the respected [health] minister, his colleagues and [staff of] the country’s great health system.”

Quoting Ayatollah Khamenei, it said, “The employed measures are good and effective. The screening plan is a great job. Using Basij and voluntary forces will make a significant contribution to the release of the country from the grip of the pandemic. Of utmost importance is keeping up the momentum of all-out efforts.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Sunday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 38,309, and death toll stands at 2,640, IRNA reported. ‎

He noted that 2,901 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 123. ‎

He added 12,391 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the ‎country. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,467 patients are in critical condition.

On the same day, Deputy Health Minister IRaj Harirchi said so far, close to 60 million have been screened in Iran for coronavirus symptoms.