Nearly 1,200 Iranian factories revived in one year

Iran’s Ministry of Industry says nearly 1,200 ailing or closed factories were revived over the past calendar year (ended March 19) as the government seeks to diversify the economy away from oil and create more jobs in the country.

A deputy industry minister has said that a total of 1,185 manufacturing units had been turned around in the past Iranian calendar year, Press TV reported.

Asghar Mosaheb said that those factories were either closed or had been working with the minimum capacity for many years.

“Reviving these units have led to direct employment for 21,618 people,” said Mosaheb, adding that many of those factories had been grappling with various problems related to cash flow and investment, technology, marketing and disputes between the owners.

He said the Industry Ministry had set up special taskforces in the Iranian provinces to help resuscitate the ailing manufacturing units by supporting them through banking and insurance problems.

Iran has seen a rebound in manufacturing over the past two years mainly because a series of American sanctions have led to lower imports and a growing demand for homemade products.

The growth in production, especially in government-run companies, has also boosted the exports and created new sources of hard currency for the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said on Sunday that exports from the country excluding the sale of oil over the past calendar year had increased by 13 percent in volume terms to reach nearly 1.434 billion tons.

The total value of non-crude exports from Iran in the year ending in March 19, topped $41.3 billion, said the IRICA.