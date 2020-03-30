Zarif: Moral values will face defeat if virus pandemic fails to stop unilateralism

International Desk

The Iranian foreign minister said the world and moral values will face another defeat if a catastrophe such as the coronavirus pandemic fails to stop adoption of melancholic political approaches and irresponsible unilateralism.

Slamming US sanctions on Iran in an Instagram post, Mohammad Javad Zarif added, “These days the whole world is fighting a common challenge and, this time, it is not protecting solely the borders and interests, but life and survival.”

“The agonizing picture of these days is a unique reflection of our conditions where the entire world is in an unprecedented effort against a universal challenge.”

Zarif added in order for the global struggle to deliver a favorable result and the world to return to life, “we must believe that the whole earth is a battleground, where accepting defeat in one part dooms efforts in other parts to failure.”

Zarif stressed that the world is indebted to all efforts, whether in Wuhan, Tehran, Milan, Madrid or New York, saying any tragic news and unpleasant picture of people’s deaths, calls for mourning by all humans in the world.

The fight against coronavirus, is a human campaign to which posing any obstacle will be extremely immoral and inhumane, he added.

“If a catastrophe such as the coronavirus pandemic fails to stop adoption of melancholic political approaches and irresponsible unilateralism, the world and moral values will face another defeat,” he warned.

Like Europe and the US, Iran’s health system, citizens and government are grappling with the coronavirus spread, Zarif noted, emphasizing the concurrence of the sanctions and spread of coronavirus is, however, what increases Iranians’ suffering, limits the country’s options in the management of the crisis and heightens concerns about the citizens’ livelihood.

“Iran is the sole country failing to have access to all its resources to protect its nationals and easily purchase medical equipment and drugs in a face-to-face battle against the disease.”

The combination of the sanctions and coronavirus is a more dangerous enemy and a more terrible complication, Zarif said, adding the sanctions embolden coronavirus and make it more difficult to take tough decisions to manage the crisis.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the world needs a moral determination to defy US excessive demands, saying the sanctions and abiding by them must not lead to further war crimes.

“This is the ugliest face of a government addicted to sanctions that seeks to revive its failed “maximum pressure campaign” by weakening Iran in the face of coronavirus.”

Zarif gave the assurance that Iran’s diplomatic apparatus is incessantly making efforts to protect people’s health as they are prior to any other thing.

“Iranian diplomats have also risen to fight coronavirus shoulder to shoulder with the country’s nurses, physicians and hospitals’ staff – to whom I bow in respect – and other organizations providing services to people. To combat coronavirus, side by side with my other colleagues across the globe who are making round-the-clock efforts to meet the health and treatment needs of the country, Iran’s diplomatic apparatus must work toward discrediting the sanctions as its duty.”

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian ‎aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus. ‎

In a Twitter post on Sunday on Sunday, Zarif lashed out at US inhumane sanctions, saying Washington has gone from waging economic terrorism on Iranians to promoting medical terrorism against them at a time when the country is in a fight against coronavirus.

He added such a move even “exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield”, calling for stopping aiding US war crimes ‎and abiding by Washington’s immoral and illegal sanctions on Tehran.

“US has gone from sabotage & assassinations to waging an economic war & #EconomicTerrorism on Iranians—to #MedicalTerror amidst #covid19iran. This even ‘exceeds what would be permissible on the battlefield’. STOP aiding WAR CRIMES. STOP obeying IMMORAL & ILLEGAL US sanctions,” Zarif’s post read.

On Monday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 41,495, and death toll stands at 2,757, IRNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,186 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 117. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,511 patients are in critical condition.

Over the past few days a large number of countries, international organizations and foreign officials have urged the US to lift its sanctions on Iran. Russia, Pakistan, China and Greece are some of the countries calling for the removal of the embargoes.

This comes as turning a deaf ear to the international outcry for the removal of sanctions on Tehran, Washington imposed new sanctions against 20 companies, officials and individuals in Iran and Iraq on Thursday.