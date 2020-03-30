Iran begins mass production of domestically developed coronavirus test kits

National Desk

The coronavirus test kit developed by Iran's Defense Ministry went into mass production on Monday.

The test kit was unveiled in a ceremony in the Iranian capital on the same day, IRNA reported.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Brigadier General Mohammad Azizi Delshad, the head of the Industrial Research Department of the Headquarters of Iran’s Armed Forces, said what is important about this kit is that it prepares the country’s Armed Forces for dealing with similar biological threats.

He added the kit is capable of detecting the disease very well and with high accuracy within three hours.

“The kit can compete with its foreign counterparts in terms of quality and, in some aspects, has proved to be more precise.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Monday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 41,495, and death toll stands at 2,757. ‎

He noted that 3,186 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 117. ‎