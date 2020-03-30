Washington Post: US sanctions hindering Iran’s access to drugs, medical equipment

KOOSHA MAHSHID FALAHI/MIZAN NEWS AGENCY An Iranian medic treats a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus at a hospital in ‎Tehran. ‎

The Washington Post said in a report on Monday that US sanctions are hampering Iranian efforts to import medicine and other medical supplies to confront the coronavirus outbreak according to what health workers and sanctions experts say.

US restrictions on Iran’s banking system and the embargo on its oil exports have limited Tehran’s ability to finance and purchase essential items from abroad, including drugs as well as the raw materials and equipment needed to manufacture medicines domestically, the paper added.

It said, “The Trump administration has also reduced the number of licenses it grants to companies for certain medical exports to Iran, according to quarterly reports from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, the enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department. The list of items requiring special authorization includes oxygen generators, full-face mask respirators and thermal imaging equipment, all of which are needed to treat patients and keep medical workers safe, doctors say.”

The tough measures are part of a US “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran, adopted by the Trump administration after it unilaterally withdrew, in May 2018, from the 2015 nuclear deal Iran had signed with world powers.

The newspaper said, “Iranian medical workers and global public health experts say it is not possible to determine exactly how much US sanctions have impacted Iran’s capacity to fight the virus. But they say it is clear that the Iranian health care system is being deprived of equipment necessary to save lives and prevent wider infection.”

“There are a lot of shortages now. . . . [Hospitals] do not have enough diagnostic kits or good quality scanners, and there is also a shortage of masks,” said Nouradin Pirmoazen, a thoracic surgeon and former lawmaker in Iran, as quoted by the paper.

Pirmoazen, who now lives in Los Angeles, said that he is in regular contact with former colleagues and students at the Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, which is part of Iran’s National Research Institute of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases.

“Medical staff who want a specific type of medicine or equipment are having difficulty transferring money outside of Iran due to the sanctions,” he said, adding that doctors and nurses at Masih Daneshvari have been overwhelmed by the crisis.

According to the Washington Post report, an employee of a major pharmaceutical company in Iran said, “Some suppliers are afraid and not willing to work with us anymore. The sanctions have reduced Iran’s capacity to control the outbreak.”

On Thursday, Iran’s Interior Ministry announced new restrictions on travel between provinces and ordered all nonessential shops to close.

The paper added, “The United Nations Human Rights Commissioner called this past week for the ‘urgent’ reevaluation of sanctions against countries grappling with the global pandemic. In a statement, Michelle Bachelet highlighted the impact of the Iran sanctions ‘on access to essential medicines and medical equipment – including respirators and protective equipment for health care workers’.”

There should be “prompt, flexible authorization for essential medical equipment and supplies,” she said.

Iran is battling the coronavirus under the harshest sanctions which the US imposed after leaving a UN-backed nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers in 2018.

Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that the death toll from the virus had risen to 2,757 and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 41,495.

The new coronavirus’ likely origin was in China late last year and is now spreading across the globe. Worldwide, there have been more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 33,000 deaths.

Iran has called on the UN to urge the US to lift sanctions, and many countries have made similar demands, but Washington remains obdurate in its “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

The US issued a new set of sanctions earlier this month, aimed at the transport of petrochemicals from Iran.

The US claims the bans do not get in the way of food and medicine exports to Iran, but Tehran says Washington has been working to hamper a Swiss humanitarian channel launched to enable the transfer of commodities to Iran.

‘Fishing expedition’

According to the US daily, companies must provide extensive information to the Treasury Department every month about the Iranian beneficiaries of the goods in order to use the Swiss humanitarian channel.

The documents must include the Iranian companies’ business relationships, financial details and a written commitment from distributors that they will not allow the goods to be sold or resold to Iranian individuals or entities under sanction.

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, the founder and publisher of Bourse & Bazaar – a media company supporting business diplomacy between Europe and Iran – said European officials have likened the reporting requirements “to a ‘fishing expedition’ for information about the commercial relationships with European and Iranian firms.”

Mohsen Zarkesh, an OFAC sanctions attorney at the Price Benowitz law firm in Washington, said the sanctions exemptions don’t guarantee an unimpeded flow of humanitarian supplies to Iran.

Washington has created “a legal and business environment equivalent to walking through a compliance minefield,” he said.

The US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports have also cut off the country’s key source of foreign currency needed to purchase medical items from abroad, the daily said.

According to the US newspaper, quarterly OFAC reports showed that the number of special licenses granted to companies for specific medicine and medical devices exports to Iran have declined under the Trump administration.

The agency’s quarterly reports showed that more than half of the firms applying for authorization received licenses in the first quarter of 2016.

But fewer companies applied for authorization from July to September 2018 after the US withdrew from the nuclear agreement and the rate of approval also decreased to 15 percent in that period.

Meanwhile, only 10 percent of applicants acquired licenses to export in the first quarter of 2019.

“What these reports show is a significant decline in license applications to OFAC and, accordingly, licenses issued by OFAC with regards to humanitarian goods,” Zarkesh said.