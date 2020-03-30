‘Stay at home on Nature’s Day’: Anti-coronavirus HQ

National Desk

The National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus urged all Iranian people to stay at home on the Nature's Day (this year falling on April 1) to help accelerate containment of the coronavirus spread.

‎Locally known as Sizdah Bedar, the national Nature’s Day marks the 13th day of Farvardin – the first month of the Iranian calendar year – and the final day of ‎the two-week New Year holidays (this year beginning on March 20).

In a statement on Monday, the national headquarters’ Social and Disciplinary Committee announced that people will not be allowed into parks, recreation centers and suburban areas on Wednesday in an effort to make maximum use of the country’s capacities to prevent further spread of the virus, ISNA reported.

The statement added thus all parks and recreation centers across Iran will be closed on this day as part of the government’s social-distancing plan, saying the country’s police will cooperate in the implementation of the plan.

On Friday, the Iranian government began implementing a social-distancing plan to contain the coronavirus spread and announced that it will continue until April 8. Under the scheme, the government banned unnecessary intercity and intra-city travel, closed nonessential businesses and commercial centers and imposed a public lockdown.

On Sunday, Iran’s Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization (FRWMO) announced no entry is allowed into forest parks across the country on the Nature's Day.

‎Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Kourosh Khalatbari, the ‎director general of FRWMO’s Department of Forest Affairs, stressed that the country’s police will also assist the organization in the enforcement of the restriction.

He said the decision is made in an effort to curb the spread of the virus and in view of the stress placed on the issue by the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Monday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 41,495, and death toll stands at 2,757, IRNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,186 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 117. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,511 patients are in critical condition.