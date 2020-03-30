Tehran Oil Refinery produces sanitizing liquid to help fight COVID-19

Tehran’s Oil Refinery has launched a production line of chemical sanitizing liquid at a capacity of 4,000 liters per day, Managing Director of Tehran Oil Refinery Lotfollah Hangi said on Monday.

Tehran Oil Refinery also produces disinfectants to help fight coronavirus, Hangi said, reported IRNA.

“Tehran Oil Refinery is ready to supply the liquid bleach to other organizations and nearby companies,” he added.

On Friday, Tehran’s government urged the United States to release Iranians held in US jails on sanctions-related issues due to fears about the coronavirus epidemic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of holding a number of Iranians in its prisons and said that under the circumstances they should be set free.