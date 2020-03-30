RSS
News ID: 267142
Published: 0550 GMT March 30, 2020

Tehran's Azadi Tower lightened to white to honor medical staff

Tehran's Azadi Tower lightened to white to honor medical staff

Tehran's Azadi Tower as a national symbol was lightened in white to honor medical staff amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

According to Public Relations of the Tower on Monday, as national bodies and institutions mobilize to fight the Coronavirus and to honor medical staff, doctors and nurses who have heavy responsibility at the frontline fighting against the Coronavirus, Azadi Tower lightened to white on Sunday, March 29, Iran Press reported.

Also, the slogan of the national campaign #StayAtHome was shined on the Azadi Tower to encourage people not to leave their homes and cut the Coronavirus chain as quickly as possible.

 

   
