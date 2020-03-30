Zarif blasts Trump over exploiting pandemic for electoral campaigns

Iranian Foreign Minister in an Arabic Twitter message stressed the importance of maintaining solidarity to fight coronavirus and slammed Trump's exploitation of the pandemic for electoral campaigns.

The epidemic that is sweeping the world and threatens the fate of man needs cooperation, solidarity and supplication, Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, IRNA reported.

We have not witnessed throughout this history such heinous employment of a humanitarian catastrophe for revenge and spread hatred and electoral exploitation as the current American president and his team do, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Zarif said that if an outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic fails to stop irresponsive unilateralism, then the world will witness another defeat of the moral values.

“In order for the world efforts to yield fruit and in order for the world to return to [normal] life, we have to believe that all the planet Earth is a battlefield and in wherever part of the world we defeat, the entire world will be defeated,” Zarif said.

Iran’s health system, citizens and the governments are grappling with COVID-19 as those in Europe and the US, but what doubles the suffering of the Iranians and limits their choices for crisis management is the coincidence of sanctions and the disease, Zarif said.

Iran is the only country that cannot easily buy its required supplies in the fight against the virus, he added.

He said that the sanctions should not be allowed to lead to a “criminal war” any more.