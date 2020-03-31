Zarif calls US sanctions amid coronavirus pandemic ‘medical terrorism’

In his op-ed for Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called sanctions, imposed on Iran by the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, a “medical terrorism”.

The minister said Iran has strong healthcare system, but, thanks to US illegal blocking of Iran’s sources of income, Tehran’s access to medicine and medical equipment becomes impossible, tass.com reported.

"This leads to a humanitarian catastrophe. Although Iran is a country that has rich fossil reserves, including oil and gas, it does not have, thanks to the US-imposed sanctions, funding sources, necessary to provide aid to the people who suffered from the coronavirus," Zarif wrote.

"Anti-Iranian sanctions also prohibit procurement of drugs and medical equipment by the Iranian government. Restrictions in banking and financial sectors, imposed against Iran, harm humanitarian import. Due to American threats, European medical equipment makers do not trade with Iran and do not sell us medical goods."

The Iranian minister noted that the US engages in "economic and medical terrorism" against Iran in various forms.

"From a legal point of view, such actions are not only terrorism against Iran, but also are a crime against humanity and the global community," Zarif underscored. "In current sensitive moment, the only thing America can do is to not obstruct Iranian fight with the coronavirus and not to disrupt international aid delivery."

"This is the time when the global community must play its real role, to make its loud voice be heard. The global community must come to its senses and help Iran, in order to stop the economic, medical and drug terrorism," the minister concluded.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

According to the latest data by worldometers.info, more than 780,000 people have contracted the disease in the world; of which over 37,000 have died.

On Monday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 41,495, and death toll stands at 2,757, IRNA reported. ‎

He noted that 3,186 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 117. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,511 patients are in critical condition.