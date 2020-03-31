Iran’s monthly renewable output over 4 GWh in late March

Iran’s Ministry of Energy says monthly production of electricity from renewable sources exceeded four gigawatt hours (GWh) in late March 2020.

The ministry’s news service Paven has said in a report that renewable power along with the electricity saved through the grid during the Iranian calendar month ending March 19 reached a total of 4.496 GWh, reported Press TV.

It said the renewable saved the country some 1.277 billion cubic meters of fossil fuels and a total of 989 million liters of water.

The report said production from the sector prevented the release of 3,072 metric tons of greenhouse gases in the monthly period.

It said total capacity of power generation from renewable sources in Iran is currently standing at 885 megawatts, meaning that the sector’s output at full capacity could exceed 7.75 terawatt hours (TWh) each year.

The report said that the government is completing construction for another 345 megawatts of capacity in new renewable power plants.

Iran has a total power generation of more than 85 gigawatts, or over 744 TWh a year, of which a tiny portion, just more than one percent, comes from the renewable.

A majority of Iranian power plants are of the combined-cycle type which use massive amounts of natural gas and water to generate electricity.

Actual production of electricity in Iran is nearly 300 TWh each year, which is more than a third of the total installed capacity.

Wind and solar energy account for a bulk of production in the Iranian renewable sector, around 80 percent, with the government planning to build a series of massive wind and solar farms across the country in the upcoming years.