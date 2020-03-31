Rouhani: People’s support main reason for Iran’s success in fighting coronavirus

National Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said people’s cooperation and support have been the main reasons for the Islamic Republic’s success in the fight against the new coronavirus up to now.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting Coronavirus on Tuesday, Rouhani appreciated Iranian people for their good cooperation with the anti-coronavirus headquarters since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, IRNA reported.

“We planned to implement the social-distancing plan in different stages. People supported us in carrying out the plan in each stages.”

On Friday, the Iranian government began implementing a social-distancing plan to contain the coronavirus spread and announced that it will continue until April 8. Under the scheme, the government banned unnecessary intercity and intra-city travel, closed nonessential businesses and commercial centers and imposed a public lockdown.

For instance, Rouhani said, when people were asked to participate in the nationwide screening plan in the first stage, they cooperated, adding likewise, they refrained from unnecessary travel and welcomed the decision to temporarily close certain businesses and commercial centers capable of attracting huge crowds.

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says over 65 million people in the country have been screened for coronavirus symptoms.

The president said since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country’s people have faced three big divine tests: Iraqi imposed war (1980-88), long-term sanctions – particularly during the past 12 years and the recent coronavirus spread, he said, noting that yet, they have never stopped supporting Iran’s Islamic Establishment.

He added according to the World Health Organization’s statistics and charts Iran is in a better situation in terms of containing the coronavirus spread compared to many other countries.

Rouhani said reports by the Health Ministry shows that in 23 provinces, conditions are acceptable and favorable as the numbers of the infected and hospitalized people remain low.

He regretted that the same thing does not hold true about other provinces, of which some fail to be in a good situation.

The president added thus, two different decisions are required to be made for the provinces, saying those provinces being in a better situation are required to resume economic activities sooner.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Tuesday, Jahanpour said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 46,606, and death toll stands at 2,898. ‎

He noted that 3,111 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 141. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,703 patients are in critical condition.

He said 14,656 patients have recovered.