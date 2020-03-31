‘America First’ policy manifests in Americans ranking first in misery

International Desk

Tehran once again slammed Washington’s interventionist strategies, saying President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy eventually manifested itself in helping Americans rank first in the world in terms of misery.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman ‎ Seyyed Abbas Mousavi added the trillions of dollars the US expended on meddling in the affairs of the Middle Eastern states could be spent on American people so that today, the world does not witness US medical staff wearing garbage bags – instead of plastic protective gowns – and crying over their lack of equipment and the suffering of the coronavirus patients in the country, IRNA reported.

Lashing out at repugnant interventionist remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus about Iran’s fight against the coronavirus, he described such hypocritical statements as indications of US administration’s hate-spreading nature.

Mousavi said the US government fails to have any public acceptability to comment on Iran’s measures to fight the virus as it has committed a crime against humanity by endangering the health of Iranian people through deliberate imposition of medical and economic terrorism on the Islamic Republic and has put in a very weak performance in terms of combatting the virus in the country.

He added the US has the highest number of infections in the world, noting that the people of the country are currently living in terrible conditions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This comes as the officials of the US State Department comment on Iran’s measures to fight the virus based on the incorrect information provided to them by frauds and anti-Iran lobbies.”

He said over the past years, the US has, as acknowledged by its own government, spent at least $9 trillion to meddle in the internal affairs of the Middle Eastern states and create instability and insecurity in the region through expending on, among many other things, forming and sponsoring terrorist groups, such as Daesh, and brokering the disgraceful so-called deal of the century which was born “dead”.

“Of this huge amount, $3 trillion were spent during the first three years of Trump’s term in office.”

This comes as if the money had been spent on improving the living conditions of millions of vulnerable and poor people in the US alone, and not in other parts of the world, no one would now witness US medical staff wearing garbage bags and‎ shedding tears over their lack of equipment and the ‎suffering of the American patients under the present circumstances where the country is struggling with the coronavirus spread, he added.

Mousavi said such cheap comments fail to gloss over the Trump administration’s weak performance in the fight against coronavirus, the poor economic conditions in the country, the unfavorable situation of US stock exchange market and the internal pressure on the government in the last few months remaining to the November 3‎ presidential election.

The Iranian government in cooperation with the people of the country will continue its fight against coronavirus and will emerge victorious from the tough test despite US cruel, illegal and unilateral sanctions, he stressed.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian ‎aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus. ‎

The virus has infected over 164,000 people in the US, killing 3,173. Hospitals in different states are complaining about a shortage of medical equipment.