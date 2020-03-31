Stop lying, sanctions; be honest, why you are angry: Iranian clergy tells US

The head of the public relations office of the Headquarters of Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) wrote in reaction to tweet of US State Department’s spokeswoman that the US is angry with Iran because they have not been able to impede production of the necessary medical equipment to fight the coronavirus.

Hojjatollah Niki-Maleki wrote in a Farsi tweet, “Stop Lying, sanctioning, and looting assets of Iranian people”, IRNA reported.

“Be honest and say why you are angry. You are angry because despite all the sanctions, you have not been able to prevent provision of masks and other medical equipment for coronavirus patients by the EIKO, which serves the people.”

He added the EIKO mobilized all the equipment at hand to provide the necessities of the people and the sanctioned medicines in the very beginning of the outbreak.

He also named some of the services of the EIKO: 25 million three-layered and N95 masks, launching a production line of medical masks despite US attempts to prevent Iran from having breathing machines (respirators), production of Iranian test kit for coronavirus infection, research on the medicine of the disease, launching the 4030 phone line with the help of 2,200 doctors and paramedics for answering people’s questions about coronavirus, breaking the monopoly of the US in making oxygen concentrator (with producing 50 machines every day), production of 400,000 liters of disinfectant gel, etc.

He added that the recent remarks of Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran, and Morgan Ortegus, the spokesperson for the US Department of State, is not irrelevant to the achievements of the EIKO that have neutralized oppressive and criminal sanctions of the US on Iran.