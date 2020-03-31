Scientific community concerned by US detention of Iranian scientist

Iranian scientific community has voiced concern over the detention of Sirous Askari, an Iranian scientist and a professor at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology, by the US authorities.

Public relations department of Sharif University of Technology announced on Tuesday that Dr. Askari was detained upon arrival in the US where he had taken his PhD. degree under the pretext of violating the US sanctions regime, IRNA reported.

It added that the US courts acquitted the Iranian professor of the allegations after a few months but continued to hold him in captivity under false charges of illegal residence.

The Iranian scientific community worries that keeping Dr. Askari at a prison without the least health facilities could put his health conditions at risk.

The coincidence of this detention and the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has raised the concerns of the Iranian scientific community.

Dr. Askari recently told the UK daily newspaper the Guardian that the officials of the detention center intentionally refuse to provide the prisoners with face masks and disinfectants so that they have been exposed to the viral disease.