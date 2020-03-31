RSS
Published: 0601 GMT March 31, 2020

Lift sanctions on Iran, North Korea, Venezuela in coronavirus crisis: UN rights expert

Lift sanctions on Iran, North Korea, Venezuela in coronavirus crisis: UN rights expert

A UN human rights expert called on Tuesday for lifting international sanctions against countries ranging from Iran to North Korea and Venezuela during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The continued imposition of crippling economic sanctions on Syria, Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and, to a lesser degree, Zimbabwe, to name the most prominent instances, severely undermines the ordinary citizens’ fundamental right to sufficient and adequate food,” Hilal Elver, UN special rapporteur on the right to food, said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Elver, an independent expert, said that it was a matter of “humanitarian and practical urgency to lift unilateral economic sanctions immediately”.

Last week, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet - a former President of Chile and medical doctor - appealed for easing or suspending debilitating sanctions.

“It is vital to avoid the collapse of any country’s medical system – given the explosive impact that will have on death, suffering and wider contagion,” Bachelet said in a statement.

“Obstacles to the import of vital medical supplies, including over-compliance with sanctions by banks, will create long-lasting harm to vulnerable communities,” she said.

   
