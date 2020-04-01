Rouhani: US missed historic opportunity of coronavirus outbreak to apologize to Iranians

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the coronavirus outbreak in Iran and the world was a historic opportunity for the US to apologize to Iranian people for the imposition of the sanctions but it lost it.

The issue of the coronavirus outbreak is not exclusive to a particular country as the whole world is grappling with the pandemic, he added at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mehr News Agency reported.

Rouhani said prior to the global crisis, the US had imposed its illegal sanctions against Iran.

He stressed that the whole world is required to learn its lesson from the crisis, regretting that the US failed to learn its lesson even under the present tough and critical circumstances and did not realize what it was required to do.

“It was a favorable time for Americans and they could apologize to Iranian people as it was a humanitarian emergency and no one would blame them for their withdrawal [from their political position]. It was the best historic opportunity for the Americans to make a U-turn from their wrong path and, even for once, tell Iranians that they are not against them.”

The president stressed that the US has always acted against Iranian people, saying today, Washington’s hostility has become more conspicuous than ever.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions have hindered, among many other things, the delivery of international humanitarian ‎aid, drugs and medical equipment to Iran, particularly, now that the country is fighting against the ‎coronavirus.

“As we have seen many crises [over the past years], we made our decisions based on a worst-case scenario [at the beginning of the outbreak]. Our store and storehouses are full of goods.”

He added compared to Iran, some Western countries had more time to be prepared for the crisis and handle it better, yet they faced shortages in terms of hospital beds, respiratory equipment and ventilators and forced their factories to manufacture them.

These countries faced also ran into problems for supplying foodstuff to their people, Rouhani said, adding while big industrial states encountered difficulty in this tough test, Iran managed to put in a successful performance in the light of its national solidarity, close and effective coordination and precise medical work and measures.

Appreciating Iranian people for their cooperation in the implementation of the social-distancing plan, ‎Rouhani said statistics show that the coronavirus spread has been reflecting a downward trend in all ‎provinces without exception. ‎

On Friday, the Iranian government began implementing a social-distancing plan to contain the coronavirus spread and announced that it will continue until April 8. Under the scheme, the government banned unnecessary intercity and intra-city travel, closed nonessential businesses and commercial centers and imposed a public lockdown.

The president stressed that the plan and the enforcement of the restrictions will continue until April 8.

He added every year, Iranian people would go outdoors and celebrate the last day of the New Year holidays (this year falling on April 1) in the nature, saying however, this year, they chose to stay at home lest they endanger their own health and that of their compatriots, postponing the opportunity to go to the nature and enjoy the good spring weather.

The 13th day of Farvardin – the first month of the Iranian calendar year – is‎ the last day of the New Year holidays in Iran and is called the Nature’s Day, locally known as Sizdah Bedar. ‎Iran's two-week New Year holidays began on March 20 this year.

The president said the declining trend seen in the spread of the virus across the country is because of people’s support and compliance with health and hygiene instructions, adding today, there are empty beds, even ICU beds, in hospitals across Iranian cities.

“Iran has 6,000 ICU beds, of which 2,000 are empty.”

He added the downward trend has been started since Tuesday, saying the good news shows that Iranian people, physicians and specialists had chosen the right path.

Rouhani said in Today’s meeting, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami reported decreases of 94 percent, 75 percent and 70 percent in Iranians’ intercity travel by train, bus and plane, respectively.

Chinese quarantine model

Commenting China’s strict quarantine measures, Rouhani said they require closure of all stores and complete lockdown of all cities, while government supplies food to households on a daily basis.

He added this model was adopted solely in Wuhan and nowhere else in the world.

It was not possible to use the model in the country as it was specific to the Chinese, Rouhani said in an address to those who suggested that Iran should follow in China’s footsteps, adding in China, the government can confine people to their houses for up to 20 days in the light of the social conditions of the East Asian state.

“This is not possible in Iran or any other countries.”

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎

On Wednesday, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour ‎said the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 47,593, and death toll stands at 3,036. ‎

He noted that 2,987 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 138. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,871 patients are in critical condition.

He said 15,473 patients have recovered.

Jahanpour added over 67 million people in the country have been screened for coronavirus symptoms.