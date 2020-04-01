Health Ministry: Over 67m screened for coronavirus symptoms in Iran

National Desk

Over 67 million people in Iran have been screened for coronavirus symptoms, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kianoush Jahanpour ‎added the Health Ministry suggests that all Iranian people participate in the national screening plan through the self-reporting online system, salamat.gov.ir, set up for the purpose, IRNA reported.

He noted that the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 47,593, and death toll stands at 3,036.

The Health Ministry spokesman said 2,987 new cases have been identified in the past 24 years, putting the number of deaths in ‎the same time span at 138. ‎

Jahanpour regretted that of the total number of the infected, 3,871 patients are in critical condition.

He said 15,473 patients have recovered.

Commenting on the implementation of a social-distancing plan by the government, Jahanpour noted that in coming days “we will move toward adopting a smart version of the scheme”.

On Friday, the Iranian government began implementing a social-distancing plan to contain the coronavirus spread and announced that it will continue until April 8. Under the scheme, the government banned unnecessary intercity and intra-city travel, closed nonessential businesses and commercial centers and imposed a public lockdown.

He expressed hope that Iran will soon be able to contain the spread of the virus, saying at present, “we are at a management stage with regard to the pandemic.

The coronavirus, which causes a respiratory disease, emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in ‎Hubei Province late last year and is currently affecting a large number of countries and territories across ‎the globe. It has infected and killed people in a large number of the countries. ‎