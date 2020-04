The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that US military moves in Iraq are against the announced request of the Iraqi Government, parliament and people and can lead the region toward instability and disastrous conditions.

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that the US is making the moves while the UN Secretary General António Guterres and the international community have demanded an end to any belligerent and tension-creating measures due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, IRNA reported.

Calling on the US to refrain from generating tensions, Mousavi urged Washington to respect the will of the Iraqi government and people and leave the country.