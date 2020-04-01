Supporting people, US hypocritical game: Ambassador

Iran's Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour said on Wednesday that sanctions against Iran have taken aim at public health and simultaneously proved that the US claims of support for Iranian people is just a game to deceive global public opinion.

In a message to Iranians residing in Serbia, he appreciated them for their expression of solidarity with the Iranians in fighting coronavirus, hoping that the disease would be controlled with God's grace, public support and making optimal use of the country's valuable scientific, research and managerial assets, IRNA reported.

"Fortunately, our country has attained promising and acceptable successes in battling the pandemic," he said.

Appreciating the Iranian expatriates for taking preventive and sanitary measures seriously from the very beginning of the virus spread and admirable cooperation, the ambassador called for keeping up cooperation in this respect.

Success in tackling such a pest like coronavirus requires unison and collaboration, he said.

Noting that coronavirus has now turned into a basic challenge across the world, he said, "Iran is also grappling with it and we will overcome the problems only through solidarity and feeling responsibility."