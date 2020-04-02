RSS
Published: 0643 GMT April 02, 2020

Zarif refutes Trump’s claim on Iran’s 'proxies'

ilna.news

Iran on Thursday rejected the US president’s claim that the country or its proxies planned a sneak attack on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in his tweet, said that Iran has no proxies but it has friends.

The top diplomat tweeted, “No one can have MILLIONS of ‘proxies’”.

Zarif warned US President Donald Trump and wrote, "Don't be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN. Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do.”

 

   
