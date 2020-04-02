Iran grateful over UN support amid coronavirus outbreak

National Desk

The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the country’s gratitude over the United Nation’s support through the fight against COVID-19.

“We are thankful to the efforts by the @UN_Iran, particularly WHO Rep. @cahamelmann, UNICEF Rep. @MandeepUNICEF and UN Resident Coordinator @daniels_ugochi for providing and facilitating international aid to fight #covid19iran,” Seyyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry spokesman, said on Wednesday that the coronavirus infections in the ‎country have reached 47,593 – with the death toll at 3,036.

This comes as Iran’s efforts in containing the coronavirus have been hampered by the unilateral sanctions imposed by the US President Donald Trump’s administration as the country has been struggling to purchase medicines and medical equipment.

The UN officials and several countries have called on Washington to lift the anti-Iran sanctions during the pandemic.