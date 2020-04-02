History will judge global silence over US sanctions during virus battle: Iranian health official

Dr. Alireza Marandi, the head of Academy of Medical Sciences of Iran, in a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres, condemned the passive approach of the international organization toward the US sanctions imposed on Iranian people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The full text of the letter follows:

United Nations Secretary General

His Excellency, António Guterres,

Excellency,

Following correspondence about the US government's illegal sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and its direct impact on the health of the Iranian people, unfortunately, so far, the United Nations and other relevant organizations including the World Health Organization, which claim to defend the rights of humanity, have taken no effective measures to lift the cruel sanctions against our dear children, women, men and patients.

Instead, despite the urging of scientists, physicians and even some elected US officials to lift sanctions amid a worldwide Covid-19 disease pandemic, this irrational, ruthless American government has further tightened sanctions against the Iranian people.

Nevertheless, the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran's health authorities and officials in the face of inhumane US sanctions have been successful in managing the recent pandemic. Even if a small part of these sanctions were imposed on European countries and the United States, those nations would surely collapse under the strain. As you know, we have been one of the worse-hit nations in this pandemic and would not have reached this difficult state had it not been for the repressive US sanctions imposed on all the world in order to punish Iran.

It is certain that history will judge the ineffectiveness and silence of international organizations claiming protection of international law and human rights against such crimes. These institutions have become toothless, if not complicit, and we will undoubtedly see the unraveling of our world order because of this refusal to take action against crass violations of international and humanitarian law by the US regime.

Yours sincerely,

Seyed Alireza Marandi, M.D.

President

Academy of Medical Sciences

Islamic Republic of Iran