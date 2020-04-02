RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0221 GMT April 02, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 267181
Published: 1146 GMT April 02, 2020

Coronavirus death toll exceeds 3,100 in Iran: Health Ministry

Coronavirus death toll exceeds 3,100 in Iran: Health Ministry
IRNA

National Desk

A total of 124 new coronavirus deceases within past 24 hours took Iran’s overall death toll to 3,160, according to the latest report released by the country’s Health Ministry spokesman.

“As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,875 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country as the total disease infections reached 50,468,” Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday, IRNA reported.

Jahanpour added that 16,711 have been released from hospital after recovering from the virus – a trend that continues.

Saying that 3,956 are in critical conditions due to the coronavirus, the health official added that some 69 million Iranians have been screened for the coronavirus symptoms.

Jahanpour called on all Iranian citizens to visit salamat.gov.ir and register for the national coronavirus screening program.

 

   
KeyWords
Coronavirus death toll
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5572 sec