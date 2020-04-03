Time to address climate change impact

It is encouraging that the US President Donald Trump administration and Republicans are citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and science-based information and recommendations regarding COVID-19. But what about other pending crises?

The under-preparedness and late response by the government to this pandemic should convince the administration to respond urgently to the overwhelming scientific evidence of climate change. Its consequences — heat waves, floods, and extreme storms — will be far more devastating and longer-lasting than pandemics, timesdaily.com reported.

The US is way behind in adopting practical ways to reduce carbon emissions, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR763). It would drive down America’s carbon emissions by 90 percent by 2050. The reduction will save lives because of less pollution, generate millions of jobs and provide monthly dividends for American families.

Rather than mitigating climate change by shifting from fossil fuels, the Trump administration has consistently made the situation worse by quashing and weakening regulations that protect our environment.

Using the coronavirus as an excuse, the Environmental Protection Agency is stealthily suspending enforcement of bedrock clean air and water laws, leaving the fossil fuel, chemical and agribusiness industries to police themselves.

Polluters can ignore environmental laws if they can claim the violations were linked to the pandemic.

It is not too late to address the impact of climate change, but we need leaders and concerned citizens to step up. The question is whether we will take responsibility for the planet our grandchildren inherit?

Adoption of HR763 is a good start.