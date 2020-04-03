IRCS to support 2m Iranians losing jobs amid coronavirus crisis

National Desk

Iranian citizens, including payday workers and huckster, who have been struggling with their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak, will receive financial aid from the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) within next days.

“Some two million Iranians – not covered by the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation and State Welfare Organization of Iran – who have financially suffered from the coronavirus crisis, have been identified and will receive monetary backing,” Karim Hemmati, the head of IRCS said in a videoconference meeting at the Health Ministry on Friday, IRNA reported.

Hemmati also said that some 500 cancer patients and those with rare diseases will be covered by the IRCS and will get treatment at home.

Hemmati added that 52 ventilators have been purchased through the help of charities and fundraisers and will be distributed in hospitals within days.

There have been 50,468 of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 3,160.