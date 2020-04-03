RSS
0904 GMT April 03, 2020

News ID: 267211
Published: 0256 GMT April 03, 2020

Canada fest honors Iran’s short ‘Goodbye Olympic’

Canada fest honors Iran's short 'Goodbye Olympic'

The Waterwalker Film Festival (WWFF) in Canada honored Iranian short film ‘Goodbye Olympic’.

Directed by Mojtaba Poorbakhsh, the 18-minute short won the honorable mention at the 2020 edition of the Canadian film event, ifilmtv.com reported.

A brief synopsis for the flick reads, “Maria is a kayaking champion waiting to leave for a race in France which is an Olympics qualifying event. The departure of her team will be canceled over some emerging problems”.

‘Goodbye Olympics’ has so far attended a number of international events including the Triste Para Sempre (Sad Forever) Film Festival in Portugal.

Ramin Rastad, Farajollah Golsefidi, Houman Javadi, Mehri Alaqa, Tahereh Amouzadeh, Asghar Sandousi, Morteza Qadiri and Maryam Jahani are among the cast members of the short film.

Established in 1987, the Waterwalker Film Festival is among the longest running film events in Canada which is powered by Waterwalker, a nonprofit organization.

 

   
Canada
‘Goodbye Olympic’
IranDaily
 
