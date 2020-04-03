Iraq's Kata'ib warns US against any aggressive action

Zarif rejects Trump’s ' sneak attack’ claim

Iraq's Kata'ib Hezbollah group, which is part of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), warned US President Donald Trump about taking any hostile measures against the Iraqi nation and the country’s resistance groups.

In a statement on Thursday, Kata'ib Hezbollah said providing that all American troops in Iraq kept withdrawing from Iraq until the last soldier, no attack would be launched by the resistance group against them.

The resistance group also strongly warned Trump not to get "involved in any aggressive action" against the Iraqi people and the "sacrificing" resistance groups.

"At a time when the world is facing the danger of the coronavirus pandemic, and the United Nations and humanitarian organizations are stressing the necessity of halting the wars waged by the forces of arrogance in the world; so that nations can combat this imminent danger, stupid Trump or one of his underlings threatens the resistance groups in Iraq, particularly the Kata'ib Hezbollah, with impudent remarks almost on a daily basis," the statement added.

The group also emphasized the pure patriotic nature of its resistance, stressing that it is not influenced by any foreign country, rejecting US allegations that the group is supported by neighboring Iran.

The development came just a few days after US-led coalition forces withdrew from K1 Airbase, which lies 15 kilometers (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, and submitted it to Iraqi forces during a

ceremony.

The coalition has already said that the transfer of US-led military forces had nothing to do with the missile attacks against Iraqi bases hosting the coalition forces.

Resistance groups on alert

Iraq’s anti-terror resistance groups have said they are on high alert for any false-flag US operation aimed at creating further unrest in the country.

Asbat al-Thaireen, or League of the Revolutionaries, showed off its intelligence power by releasing its drone footage of Ain al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq as well as another US-occupied base, the Harir Camp north of Erbil.

Asbat al-Thaireen had earlier issued a statement to caution Iraqi forces against staying close to Americans in order to protect their lives.

The group said it had prepared itself for an attack on Ain al-Asad as the US undersecretary of defense and a number of other American officials visited it but called off the operation after realizing a number of Iraqi troops were nearby.

The anti-terror resistance group says the operation was called off despite the fact that American reconnaissance drones had not noticed the resistance fighters.

The statement also warned that the group possesses equipment and weapons that the enemy would not even imagine, but has tasted them at Taji military base.

The statements come against the backdrop of suspicious attacks in recent weeks, which are described as false-flag operations by the US military.

Trump on Wednesday threatened Iran with a "heavy price" if the Islamic Republic or its allies in Iraq attack American troops in Iraq.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on US troops and/or assets in Iraq," Trump wrote on Twitter. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!"

The US deployed Patriot missile systems to Iraq last week, apparently as a precaution against possible rocket attacks.

‘Iran starts no wars’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed Trump’s claim that Tehran is about to launch an attack on American troops in Iraq, reaffirming the stance that the Islamic Republic will not initiate any war but it will decisively respond to aggression.

“Iran starts no wars, but teaches lessons to those who do,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

Zarif dismissed Trump’s allegation, saying Iran has no “proxies” but friends in Iraq.

“Don’t be misled by usual warmongers, AGAIN, @realDonaldTrump: Iran has FRIENDS: No one can have MILLIONS of proxies. Unlike the US — which surreptitiously lies, cheats & assassinates — Iran only acts in self-defense,” tweeted Zarif.

‘Strongest response’

The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the country will show the most severe reaction to the United States if it does anything to undermine the security of the Islamic Republic.

“If [Americans] take the smallest step against the security of our country, they will be faced with the most severe reaction,” Major General Mohammad Baqeri said on Thursday in allusion to recent steps taken by the US military in neighboring Iraq.

“The recent days have witnessed an increase, to some extent, in the US military activities across Iraq and the Persian Gulf,” he said.

“On the psychological and media fronts too, they (Americans) are engaged in massive dissemination of news denoting that they have plans against resistance groups in Iraq and Hashd al-Sha’abi,” the Iranian general said in reference to the PMU anti-terror fighting force by its Arabic name, adding, "We are completely monitoring such activities".

“The Americans are, themselves, well aware that the peoples of the region, including that of Iraq, are against the US’ military presence in these countries,” Baqeri said.

A top military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei cautioned Washington on Wednesday of consequences of “provocative actions” in Iraq.

“We advise US politicians and military to take responsibility for the consequences of their provocative actions (in Iraq),” Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi said.

“Any US action will mark an even larger strategic failure in the current president’s record”, he warned.

Press TV contributed to this story.