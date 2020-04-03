Health minister: Iran’s virus situation to greatly change in coming days

Health minister Saeed Namaki said Iran’s international standing in regards to containing the coronavirus outbreak will “greatly change” in coming days.

“Due to advances in our diagnosis capability, we have been able to identify more COVID-19 cases in the country,” Namaki said late Thursday while speaking on the sidelines of a video conference with officials of the World Health Organization’s Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office.

“Signs of their recovery will further emerge in the following days; this will completely transform Iran’s situation on the world stage,” he added.

During the conference, WHO officials praised Iran’s anti-coronavirus initiative, known as the “national mobilization against the coronavirus”, and called for the application of Iran’s experience in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Under the country’s “national mobilization against the coronavirus” campaign, Iran has sought to conduct a nationwide examination to identify COVID-19 patients and manage its response against the outbreak.

In his remarks on Thursday, Namaki said that more than 90 percent of the initiative’s target population had been “covered”.

He stressed that Iran’s “positive situation” among the countries in the eastern Mediterranean region was due to public cooperation.

The health minister added that Iran has yet to fully control the disease and that physical distancing restrictions imposed across the country will be extended as planned until next week.

Death toll rises to 3,294

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour on Friday announced 134 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the officially confirmed total to 3,294.

Jahanpour told a news conference that 2,715 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 53,183.

Iran is one of the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and has been struggling to contain the outbreak since it reported its first deaths on February 19.

Jahanpour said 17,935 of those hospitalized with the virus had recovered, while 4,035 were in a critical condition.

The government has banned all intercity travel until at least April 8, and has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home. There is no official lockdown inside Iran's cities.

Authorities have closed schools and universities as well as four key Shiite pilgrimage destinations, including the shrine in Qom, the city where the first deaths were reported.

They have also cancelled the main weekly Friday prayers and temporarily closed Parliament.

Battle may prolong

President Hassan Rouhani warned on Thursday that there was no quick fix and that Iran might have to battle the pandemic for another year.

"Coronavirus is not something for which we can point to a certain date and say it will be completely eradicated by then," he said.

Rouhani said the virus "may be with us in upcoming months, or until the end" of the current Iranian year, in March 2021.

“We always have to follow the health protocols provided by the health ministry," Rouhani added.

In a telephone conversation with Abdolnasser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Rouhani on Friday discussed the CBI's plans to give 75,000 billion tomans ($4.5bn) in loan to businesses affected by the outbreak.

Speaker has virus

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani tested positive for COVID-19, national television reported Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the country.

Larijani, 62, "was tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the TV said.

At least 23 of the legislature's 290 members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far, IRNA News Agency said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 has also killed at least 12 serving or former government officials, according to official reports.

Press TV and AFP contributed to this story.