Envoy: No one fooled by US disinformation

Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said no one is fooled by the Unites States’ disinformation about Iran while the world is calling on Washington to end its economic terrorism against Iranians.

Takht-Ravanchi’s comments posted on his Twitter account came after the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leveled new allegations against Iran, accusing Iranian diplomats of being behind an alleged assassination in Turkey, according to IRNA.

Iranian national Masoud Molavi Vardanjani was shot dead in Istanbul on November 14, 2019.

"The US administration’s Iran-bashing is limitless," Takht-Ravanchi twitted on Thursday.

“While the world focuses on cooperation to defeat #COVID-19—and calls on the US to lift its #economicterrorism— @SecPompeo disregards this and instead spreads disinformation: this time against Iranian diplomats. No one is fooled,” he added.

Pompeo’s claims came amid pressures on the US to lift the sanctions it illegally and unilaterally reimposed against Iran after withdrawing from a UN Security Council-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and other major powers – the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany – back in 2015.

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said the US had lost a unique opportunity to correct some of its mistakes concerning Iran by lifting the sanctions against the Iranian nation and facilitating its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Press TV reported.

“This was the best historic opportunity for the Americans to retrace their wrong path [by lifting the sanctions], and tell their [own] nation, for once at least, that ‘we are not against the Iranian nation,’” the Iranian president said.

The Americans, however, have “always acted against the Iranian people, and, today, their opposition towards the people came to be witnessed more clearly,” Rouhani added.

Iran has been among the countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, which first showed up in China in late December 2019 before spreading to other parts of the world.