Iran’s short film ‘Waterproof’ to be screened at US festival

Iranian short film ‘Waterproof’ is slated to go on screen at the 2020 Humboldt International Film Festival in the US for April 24-28.

Directed by Davoud Rezaei, ‘Waterproof’ narrates the story of Siamak who suffered from child abuse. When he grew up, the memories and effects of the incident remained with him and he could not get rid of them, ifilmtv.com wrote.

After 20 years, Siamak encounters a man who is responsible for the incident.

The cast of the film includes Hossein Omidi, Mohammadreza Maleki and Pedram Zanjani.

According to the festival’s website, it’s “the world’s oldest student-run film festival”.

The festival aims to create a space for independent filmmakers to express themselves.