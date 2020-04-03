TPO: Iran, Oman to begin cargo transit through new container line on Saturday

Domestic Economy Desk

Cargo transit will begin as of Saturday between the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas and Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman through a new container line.

The head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), Hamid Zadboum, added the container line will be used for the transit of fruit and vegetables at competitive prices, IRNA reported.

Commenting on the coronavirus spread in Iran, he noted that despite the problems the outbreak of the virus has created for the Islamic Republic’s foreign commerce, it has not been able to impede Iran’s smart trade with other countries.

The TPO head gave the assurance that Iran’s economy will resolve the coronavirus crisis as, over the past years, it has managed to overcome the cruel sanctions on the country.

Concurrent with the coronavirus spread in the country, monitoring of the common borders started on a daily basis through the country’s embassies and [commercial] attachés in neighboring states, and Iranian traders were provided with required information through an online app as well as Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

In addition to the threats the coronavirus spread has posed to Iran’s economy and foreign trade, it has also provided the country with a brilliant opportunity to expand exports in different sectors, including that of services, Zadboum said.

He noted, “No doubt our plans have been impacted by the coronavirus contagion and [US] sanctions. However, we must prevent serious harms to the country’s production and exports and make use of the current situations in regional and neighboring states to boost our overseas sales.”

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ‎signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on ‎Tehran. The sanctions target mainly Iran’s oil and banking sectors.