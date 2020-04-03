Russia welcomes progress in INSTEX mechanism

Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the progress made in using the INSTEX financial mechanism, saying the need for such a tool is felt more than ever before as Iran is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, France, Germany and Britain exported medical goods to Iran in the first transaction conducted under the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) set up to circumvent the illegal sanctions the US reimposed on Iran following its unilateral pullout from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018.

In a weekly press conference on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that unilateral sanctions in these circumstances are completely illegal, cruel and immoral, IRNA reported.

She referred to the first transaction carried out within the INSTEX framework, saying that obviously, progress in implementing the INSTEX will help promote countries' cooperation with Iran and the development of legal and economic cooperation with the country in the face of the sanctions imposed by the US.

Russia welcomed the INSTEX when it was created and today we are pleased with its development, the official said.

Zakharova said it took about a year for the European countries to actually launch the mechanism, however noting that Moscow was aware of the fact that it is difficult for the European Union to work out effective mechanisms that can eliminate the impact of US illegal sanctions.

The Russian official added that certain results have been achieved and efforts must be made now to complete the projects and improve its quality.

Zakharova noted that the best way to safeguard this mechanism is the rapid inclusion of the list of goods subject to US sanctions, as well as the expansion of the list of countries participating in it, with the participation of countries outside the European Union and Iran's major trading partners.

On Tuesday, the German Foreign Ministry said Germany, France, and Britain “confirmed that the INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran.”

“These goods are now in Iran,” it said in a statement, giving no further details.

The German Foreign Ministry added that Berlin hopes to enhance the mechanism and carry out more transactions with Tehran.

“Now the first transaction is complete, INSTEX and its Iranian counterpart STFI (Special Trade and Finance Instrument) will work on more transactions and enhancing the mechanism,” the German Foreign Ministry said.

The shipment is a consignment of medical goods from a European exporter, a ministry source said, adding they could not give details on the nature of the shipment due to contractual confidentiality clauses.

Following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, the INSTEX was designed by the European Union to facilitate legitimate trade with Tehran. It was introduced on January 31, 2019, by France, Germany, and Britain, the three countries party to the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The European trade vehicle was conceived as a way to help match Iranian oil and gas exports against purchases of EU goods. However, those ambitions have been toned down, with diplomats saying that, realistically, it will be used only for smaller trade, for example of humanitarian products or food.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and reinstated old sanctions and introduced new ones on the Islamic republic.

Washington’s major European allies opposed the US decision.

Since then, the other signatories to the JCPOA have been trying to save the deal, partly by opening up the INSTEX, which Iran said was unfruitful.